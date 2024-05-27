The Ministry of Energy proposed to use a differentiated approach to calculate tariff increases

The Ministry of Energy proposes to introduce a differentiated approach to the formation of new electricity tariffs, but its introduction requires the consent of the government. This was reported by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We realize that we cannot do without a tariff increase. This time, we have worked out and proposed to the government to use a differentiated approach to increase the tariff - Hrynchuk said.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy discussed the possibility of raising electricity tariffs to provide funds for preparations for the next heating season, as a significant shortage is forecast due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Halushchenko: Decision on new electricity tariffs will be made by the end of the week