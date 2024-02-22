$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43390 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 170863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100515 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 347011 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 240958 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253891 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372678 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Ministry of Education has approved the dates of the national multi-subject test in 2014

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25413 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the dates of the national multi-subject test in 2024, which will be held from May 14 to June 25 during the main session and from July 11 to 19 during the additional session.

The Ministry of Education has approved the dates of the national multi-subject test in 2014

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved the dates for the National Multisubject Test (NMT) in 2024. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education, UNN writes.

Details 

Applicants will take the NMT-2024 from May 14 to June 25 during the main session and from July 11 to July 19 during the additional session. This calendar plan was approved by the Ministry of Education and Science in an order dated February 22

- summarized in the Ministry of Education and Science. 

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment explained that according to Order , there are also two registration periods for those wishing to participate in NMT, -  : the main and additional. 

The main stage of registration for participation in the main sessions of the NMT will last from March 14 to April 11 inclusive.  It is noted that until April 15 the registered participant will be able to make changes in his/her personal account (change the subject of choice to another or change the location in Ukraine/abroad in which he/she wishes to take the STEM)

- explained the UCEQA.

Instead, during the additional period (May 10-15) , persons who were unable to do so for valid reasons during the main registration period and those who registered during the main registration period but were denied registration will be able to register for the NMT during the additional sessions. Changes to registration data can be made through on May 19.

Addendum

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment stated that the date, time and place of the NMT will be indicated in personal invitations.

For participants of the main sessions, invitations are available from May 8, and those who have registered for the additional session will receive invitations from July 8. 

For security reasons, we will not publish information about where the tests will take place in Ukraine, either on the websites of the Ukrainian and regional centers for education quality assessment or on our official social media pages. We strongly recommend that participants do not disclose where and when the testing will take place, as this may affect the safety of both them and the organizers of the NMT

- stated in UCEQA.

It is noted that information on the results of the main NMT sessions on a scale of 100-200 points will be posted in the personal accounts of participants by July 2, and additional sessions by July 26.

Recall

Experts have prepared demonstration versions of subject tests, which are part of the national multi-subject testing planned for 2024 in Ukraine.

