The Ministry of education and Science announced when history textbooks with a section on the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will appear in schools

In September of this year, the scales will include textbooks on the history of Ukraine for the 11th grade with a section on the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine. This was reported to the journalist UNN by Deputy Minister of education and science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vinnytsky.

When asked when the section on Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine will appear in school textbooks, Vinnitsky replied: "in September of this year. Textbooks will be available in schools from September.

To the clarifying question in which classes the textbooks will appear, Vinnitsky replied: "We have the 11th grade-this is the class in which there are textbooks on modern history.

it is assumed that the 11th grade begins with the liberation struggle of 2014-2021 and continues to modern times. Now intensive work is underway to both terminologically verify and essentially verify everything that relates to the latest era, meaning the Russian invasion. Workflow is underway - said Vinnitsky.

Addition

In September 2023, Deputy Prime Minister for innovation, development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov announced that a new section on the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be added to school history textbooks.