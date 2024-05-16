The Ministry of Economy has given reservations to some advertising agencies, IT companies and food delivery: who is on the list

The companies GlovoAPI Ukraine, Favbet Tech, SSM, Visa Ukraine, AgriCheyne and Court will be able to book their employees for a period of 6 months. The corresponding order was issued by MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, UNN reports.

According to the order, employees of such companies who are liable for military service will receive a 6-month deferral from being called up for military service for the period of mobilization:

GlovoAPI Ukraine LLC is an intermediary in the trade of food, beverages and tobacco products;

Favbet Tech LLC - computer programming;

SE SSM - advertising agency;

Visa Ukraine LLC - activities in the field of information technology and computer systems;

Agri Chain LLC - consulting on informatization issues.



Kort LLC - wholesale of electronic and telecommunication equipment, parts for it (engaged in the development of electronic warfare systems and drones for the Armed Forces).



Recall

The government has amended the procedure to allow to book employees at companies involved in the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression.

