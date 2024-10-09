ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Ministry of Defense announced the development of new tents for military tests

The Ministry of Defense announced the development of new tents for military tests

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed a technical description of a new model, the Universal Field Tent (Type 2). Manufacturers are invited to join military trials by providing at least 10 units of tents.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the development of new tents for military tests, UNN reports, citing the agency.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working to improve the material support for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support has developed a technical description for a new type of material property - "Universal Field Tent (Type 2)" 

- the statement said.

This document is already available on the official website of the Ministry of Defense in the subsection "Technical descriptions for pilot batches" and on the platform "Partner of the Ministry of Defense".

The Ministry invites manufacturers and suppliers to join the process of military (pilot) testing of this model. To do this, it is necessary to manufacture and provide at least 10 units of such tents, in compliance with the requirements of the military standard VST 01.301.002-2009 (01).

The Ministry of Defense is looking for manufacturers of ponchos for the military27.09.24, 21:35 • 50043 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

