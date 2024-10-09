The Ministry of Defense announced the development of new tents for military tests

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the development of new tents for military tests, UNN reports, citing the agency.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working to improve the material support for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support has developed a technical description for a new type of material property - "Universal Field Tent (Type 2)" - the statement said.

This document is already available on the official website of the Ministry of Defense in the subsection "Technical descriptions for pilot batches" and on the platform "Partner of the Ministry of Defense".

The Ministry invites manufacturers and suppliers to join the process of military (pilot) testing of this model. To do this, it is necessary to manufacture and provide at least 10 units of such tents, in compliance with the requirements of the military standard VST 01.301.002-2009 (01).

