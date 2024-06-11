Man lay down on tram tracks in Kyiv: he was detained and handed over to doctors

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man after he lay down on tram tracks and interfered with the movement of Public Transport, showing aggressive behavior, he was hospitalized, the patrol police of the capital reported, writes UNN.

Details

"In the morning, a video was spread on the Internet about a man who lay down on the tracks at a tram stop, which prevented the movement of public transport. Patrolmen quickly responded to the call, where they found an aggressive man. We detained the citizen, handcuffed him so that he would not cause harm to himself and took him to a safe place," the patrol officers said in social networks.

Later, as reported, an ambulance was called to the scene and the man was handed over to doctors, who hospitalized him.

