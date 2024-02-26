"The main lesson of the Polish blockade is that we need reforms to withstand competition" - Katsuba

Poles are afraid of competition from Ukrainian business, but are happy to hire Ukrainians, they are ready to protest against Ukrainian goods, but are happy to accept Ukrainian investments. This is what entrepreneur and energy expert Aleksander Katsuba wrote in his column, UNN reports.

The expert writes that Poland has better conditions for business development and investment than Ukraine, even without the war. The same is true for all other countries in the region. Therefore, we need not only to catch up, but also to get ahead of these countries in terms of the quality of institutions and regulation, as well as in creating instruments that facilitate investment.

First of all, Katsuba believes that institutional changes are needed: judicial reform, minimization and maximum simplification of customs procedures for export/import, minimization of government influence on business, protection of property rights, as well as copyright and investor rights. In addition, it is necessary to create a system of special incentives for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to build infrastructure for investment: cheap loans and tax breaks in the first years of existence for new small and medium-sized businesses, simplified procedures for connecting to electricity and other infrastructure resource networks, and the construction of industrial and technology parks with state support.

Let's build such conditions for doing business and investing that Ukrainians will not go to work and invest in Poland, but the opposite process will begin - the return of Ukrainians from Poland to Ukraine and the arrival of Poles to work in Ukraine, the expert thinks.

Oleksandr Katsuba is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, energy expert, and owner of ALFA GAS.