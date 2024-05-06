The Lord of the Rings actors honored the memory of Bernard Hill, who played the role of King Theoden

Representatives of The Lord of the Rings cast and crew paid tribute to the renowned British actor Bernard Hill, who died at the age of 79. The partners in the films based on the classic fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien took to the stage together to share their thoughts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

The actors of the Lord of the Rings trilogy have honored the memory of their co-star Bernard Hill, who died at the age of 79. The actor, who played King Theoden in Peter Jackson's trilogy, died the day before, in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 5. Hill's co-stars in the films based on J.R.R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novels took to the stage together to share their thoughts on his passing. Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Sean Astin, who played the four hobbits in the films, said goodbye to their "funny, rude, beautiful" friend. They told fans at Comic Con in Liverpool that they had lost a "family member.

We love him. He was fearless, he was funny, he was rude, he was hot-tempered, he was beautiful - he said in his speech.

Boyd, who played Pippin, spoke about watching the trilogy with Monaghan, saying, "I don't think anyone has ever said Tolkien's words as beautifully as Bernard. The way he grounded those words in realism."

Hill's most prominent role is the 1982 BBC television drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he played Yosser Hughes, a character who struggles - and often fails - to cope with unemployment in Liverpool.

Alan Blizdale, who wrote the script for Boys from the Blackstuff, said that Hill's death was "a great loss, but also a great surprise.

I was desperate to work with him. Everything he did - his whole working procedure, the way he worked, and his productivity - was everything you could wish for. You always felt that Bernard was going to live forever. He had great physical and personal strength - Alan Blizdale said.

Actor Bernard Hill died on Sunday morning at the age of 79. The British actor became famous for his roles in the films Titanic and The Lord of the Rings- he was the only actor to star in two films that won 11 Oscars.

Bernard Gill also played roles in such films as Bounty and Ben Hur and was part of the successful 80s TV series Boys from the Blackstuff.

