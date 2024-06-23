The level of crimes committed by military personnel is growing in russia – Bloomberg

Crimes committed by military personnel increased by more than 20% last year in russia. There has been a sharp increase in violent crimes, as well as theft and drug-related crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Last year, the number of non-military crimes committed by military personnel in russia increased by more than 20%. Although the total number of such crimes is still small, there is a marked increase in cases of violence, theft and drug crimes.

Bloomberg quotes a local sociologist as pointing out that crime has historically increased after military conflicts due to the social upheavals and traumas that soldiers face. With the return of former prisoners who participated in combat operations under a contract with Wagner, similar trends can be expected.

In 2023, the number of crimes committed by the military quadrupled compared to 2021, reaching 4,409 cases.

Alex Isakov, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, estimates that the post-war surge in crime could cost russia up to 0.6% of GDP, including direct spending on living and property, as well as increased spending on social security and security.

