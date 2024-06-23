The level of crimes committed by military personnel is growing in russia – Bloomberg

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3614 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94811 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144005 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369415 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181858 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 94811 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106731 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122544 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2154 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5356 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12174 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13774 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17704 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The level of crimes committed by military personnel is growing in russia – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101322 views

The number of crimes committed by military personnel in russia increased by more than 20% last year, while the number of cases of violence, theft and drug-related crimes increased sharply.

The level of crimes committed by military personnel is growing in russia – Bloomberg

Crimes committed by military personnel increased by more than 20% last year in russia. There has been a sharp increase in violent crimes, as well as theft and drug-related crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Last year, the number of non-military crimes committed by military personnel in russia increased by more than 20%. Although the total number of such crimes is still small, there is a marked increase in cases of violence, theft and drug crimes.

Bloomberg quotes a local sociologist as pointing out that crime has historically increased after military conflicts due to the social upheavals and traumas that soldiers face. With the return of former prisoners who participated in combat operations under a contract with Wagner, similar trends can be expected.

In 2023, the number of crimes committed by the military quadrupled compared to 2021, reaching 4,409 cases.

Alex Isakov, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, estimates that the post-war surge in crime could cost russia up to 0.6% of GDP, including direct spending on living and property, as well as increased spending on social security and security.

Recall

The russian army has intensified attacks in the Donetsk region, while reducing their intensity in the north of Kharkiv region, which may indicate preparations for a summer offensive or its beginning.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41