The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the peculiarities of the examination of enemy Kinzhal missiles: video shown

The difficulty of identification lies in the fact that after being shot down, the Kinzhal missiles are in a completely unusable condition, in fact, they are pieces of scrap metal. And also the fact that the Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of a modification of the Iskander missile. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told about this in an exclusive interview with UNN.

"The latest objects are almost all with completely physically destroyed microelectronics. Experts are currently looking for markings, features and analyzing technical characteristics that would allow us to conclude with 100% certainty about a specific type of weapon.

The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of a modification of the Iskander missile. During the recent attacks on Ukraine, the launch of Iskanders was not recorded, but the parts and debris that we received have their markings. We can assume that the attacks were carried out with "Daggers" made of Iskander components. We are waiting for additional objects of investigation to be received for actual confirmation and conclusion," noted Oleksandr Ruvin.

As for the analysis of the microelectronics of enemy missiles, according to the director of KFI, traditionally, everything related to high-tech production is not Russian technology, but the use of a base of components from foreign countries.

