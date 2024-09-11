The Kremlin threatened to retaliate against the authorization of strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation: the NSDC responded

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow would not leave unanswered the possible permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council called such threats “puffery,” UNN reported.

“It will be appropriate,” Peskov said of Moscow's response, adding that ”a special military operation is the answer to all these actions.

The Center for Countering Disinformation responded to Peskov's statement.

Peskov's threats of a “response” to strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory are just that, a threat. Now the Russians will have to explain to their own population why they have suddenly and successfully started to take out Russian military targets with great intensity - said the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis.

Biden: US is already working on lifting restrictions on long-range weapons for Ukraine