The Kremlin left "no comment" on the US statement about Russia's use of missiles from the DPRK against Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday refused to comment on US allegations that Moscow launched North Korean missiles at Ukraine. The statement was made by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who was quoted by rosz media, UNN reports.

"We leave it without comment," Peskov said.

Context

US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

As of January 5, the Ukrainian Air Force could not confirm the use of missiles from the DPRK by Russia.

