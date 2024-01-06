China says it is unaware of North Korea's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

China says it is "not aware" of the DPRK's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this during a briefing on January 5, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked about Beijing's position on North Korea's recent transfer of ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia for use by Moscow in its war against Ukraine, as announced by the White House.

I do not know of the cooperation you mentioned. China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear. We hope all parties will work on ways for deescalation and create the conditions for working towards a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis - Wang replied.

Context

US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

