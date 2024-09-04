The Irish Prime Minister visited Kyiv region despite the air alert. He visited Borodyanka and Hostomel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The Irish Prime Minister visited Kyiv region despite the air alert. He visited Borodyanka and Hostomel

The Irish Prime Minister visited Kyiv region despite the air alert. He visited Borodyanka and Hostomel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36680 views

Simon Harris visited Borodianka and Gostomel and inspected the destruction caused by Russian aggression. He noted the resilience of Ukrainians and inspected the modular houses funded by the Irish government.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris began his visit to Ukraine in Kyiv region. Despite the air alert , he visited Borodyanka and Gostomel. The head of the Kyiv RMA, Ruslan Kravchenko, said this and thanked the Irish prime minister and the entire nation "for their incredible support," UNN reports.

"Ukrainians amaze the whole world with their resilience. I heard these words today from the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris.

Mr. Harris began his visit to Ukraine in Kyiv region. I am grateful that despite the "air alert" he did not postpone his plans and visited Borodyanka and Gostomel. I saw what the Russian aggressor is turning Ukrainian cities into," said Kravchenko.

According to him, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Borodyanka, the occupiers dropped dozens of bombs on the central part of the village, destroyed its main street, and killed civilians. In total, more than 2,300 objects were damaged and destroyed, most of them private and apartment buildings.

"Today Borodyanka is being restored. We visited the kindergarten that our international partners have rebuilt, and showed us Banksy's mural on the wall of a dilapidated boiler room. It is a drawing of a man in a judo uniform, similar to Putin, being defeated by a little boy.

In Gostomel, we visited a family living in a modular house funded by the Irish Government. The family is a resident of the village whose private house was completely destroyed by the occupiers. They told us what they had to go through and that the world should not forget how easy it is to destroy peace," added the RMA chairman.

In addition, Kravchenko reminded that a total of 50 such modular houses are planned to be installed in Kyiv region. The process is coordinated by UNHCR. So far, 2 houses have been installed in Gostomel and 1 in Horenka.

He also thanked the Prime Minister of Ireland and all the people of this country for their incredible support.

"Today, only joint and consistent actions can stop the Russian occupier. And to return Ukrainians to their homes, to a full life in Ukraine," summarized the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsKyiv region

