The Irish Prime Minister visited Kyiv region despite the air alert. He visited Borodyanka and Hostomel

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris began his visit to Ukraine in Kyiv region. Despite the air alert , he visited Borodyanka and Gostomel. The head of the Kyiv RMA, Ruslan Kravchenko, said this and thanked the Irish prime minister and the entire nation "for their incredible support," UNN reports.

"Ukrainians amaze the whole world with their resilience. I heard these words today from the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris.

Mr. Harris began his visit to Ukraine in Kyiv region. I am grateful that despite the "air alert" he did not postpone his plans and visited Borodyanka and Gostomel. I saw what the Russian aggressor is turning Ukrainian cities into," said Kravchenko.

According to him, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Borodyanka, the occupiers dropped dozens of bombs on the central part of the village, destroyed its main street, and killed civilians. In total, more than 2,300 objects were damaged and destroyed, most of them private and apartment buildings.

"Today Borodyanka is being restored. We visited the kindergarten that our international partners have rebuilt, and showed us Banksy's mural on the wall of a dilapidated boiler room. It is a drawing of a man in a judo uniform, similar to Putin, being defeated by a little boy.

In Gostomel, we visited a family living in a modular house funded by the Irish Government. The family is a resident of the village whose private house was completely destroyed by the occupiers. They told us what they had to go through and that the world should not forget how easy it is to destroy peace," added the RMA chairman.

In addition, Kravchenko reminded that a total of 50 such modular houses are planned to be installed in Kyiv region. The process is coordinated by UNHCR. So far, 2 houses have been installed in Gostomel and 1 in Horenka.

He also thanked the Prime Minister of Ireland and all the people of this country for their incredible support.

"Today, only joint and consistent actions can stop the Russian occupier. And to return Ukrainians to their homes, to a full life in Ukraine," summarized the head of the Kyiv RMA.