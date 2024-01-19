ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The invaders sent Russian medics to the TOT to treat their personnel

The invaders sent Russian medics to the TOT to treat their personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30178 views

Russian doctors have been sent to the temporarily occupied Melitopol due to a shortage of staff, as local residents have either left or refuse to cooperate with the occupation forces. The healthcare system, which now serves mainly the military and emergency cases, is collapsing.

The Russians sent another batch of doctors from St. Petersburg to the temporarily occupied Melitopol for rotation to treat their personnel. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy has a significant shortage of personnel in the TOT in all areas, as most of the population has either left the region or is not cooperating with the enemy. As for doctors, the occupiers also do not trust Ukrainian doctors, because they realize that they are invaders. 

As a result, Russia is forced to bring its doctors on a rotating basis to provide access to its wounded occupiers. Currently, the region's medical system is collapsing and serves only the military and those in need of emergency care,

- the statement reads.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Zaporizhzhia region, which is under occupation, is facing an acute shortage of medical personnel. In addition, hospitals have been re-profiled for the military, and from 2024, those who do not have a Russian passport may be denied service.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

