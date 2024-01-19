The invaders sent Russian medics to the TOT to treat their personnel

The Russians sent another batch of doctors from St. Petersburg to the temporarily occupied Melitopol for rotation to treat their personnel. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy has a significant shortage of personnel in the TOT in all areas, as most of the population has either left the region or is not cooperating with the enemy. As for doctors, the occupiers also do not trust Ukrainian doctors, because they realize that they are invaders.

As a result, Russia is forced to bring its doctors on a rotating basis to provide access to its wounded occupiers. Currently, the region's medical system is collapsing and serves only the military and those in need of emergency care, - the statement reads.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Zaporizhzhia region, which is under occupation, is facing an acute shortage of medical personnel. In addition, hospitals have been re-profiled for the military, and from 2024, those who do not have a Russian passport may be denied service.

Occupants restrict access of the civilian population of TOT to to medical services - National Resistance Center