The invaders hit Pokrovsk with two Iskander-M missiles: the number of victims increased to 5, and the wounded-to 41

The Russian invaders carried out a bloody shelling of Pokrovsk — they hit 2 Iskander-M missiles. The number of wounded increased to 41, and the number of victims - to 5. this was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

"As a result of the shelling, only 46 civilians were injured: 5 were killed and 41 were wounded. Among the wounded are 4 children: a 12 - year-old boy, a 9 -, 11-and 13-year-old girl," Filashkin said.

According to him, private houses, 6 cars were damaged, 1 private house was destroyed. The wounded were taken to the intensive care clinical hospital in Pokrovsk.

Municipal services of Pokrovsk are waiting for permission from emergency services to examine the damage and bring materials to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, the head of the RMA summed up.

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, the Russian attack on Pokrovsk was one of the largest enemy strikes on civilians in recent times.