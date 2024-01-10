The International Labor Organization predicts an increase in the global unemployment rate

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104073 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113973 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144392 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140721 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148901 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36780 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40207 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50908 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70973 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37356 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104073 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262569 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70973 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107599 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107549 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123609 views
The International Labor Organization predicts an increase in the global unemployment rate

The International Labor Organization predicts an increase in the global unemployment rate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25470 views

The global unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.2% in 2024, with the number of unemployed increasing by 2 million people, mainly in advanced economies.

Global analysts expect that after a slight improvement in 2023, this year the global unemployment rate will rise to 5.2%. This is stated in the report of the International Labor Organization, UNN reports.

Details

The ILO's World Employment and Social Outlook 2024 report predicts that the number of unemployed will increase by 2 million, raising the global unemployment rate to 5.2% from 5.1% in 2023.

First of all, the deterioration will occur due to rising unemployment in advanced economies. 

The ILO stated that after a brief spike in growth as countries recovered from the pandemic, aggregate labor productivity growth quickly returned to the low rates seen over the previous decade.

30.10.23, 16:33 • 34814 views

In periods of slow productivity growth, real disposable income and real wages are often vulnerable to sudden price shocks

 , says the report of the International Labor Organization.

Employment in upper-middle-income countries is expected to grow slightly over the next two years, but job growth in low-income and lower-middle-income countries is expected to remain stable.

Addendum

It is noted that the return to pre-pandemic labor market participation rates varied across groups. 

Women's participation has recovered rapidly, but a notable gender gap still persists, especially in transition and developing countries. 

In addition, youth unemployment continues to be a concern. The percentage of people defined as NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) remains high, especially among young women, posing challenges to long-term employment prospects.

Recall

According to the World Bank, the global economy is on track for the worst half of growth in 30 years.

The World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report predicts that global growth will slow for the third consecutive year. In 2024, it will decline to 2.4% from 2.6% in 2023.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

