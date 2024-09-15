The idea of attacking the Kursk region is a risky operation, but the idea was to send some Russian forces there - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the idea of an offensive on the Kursk region was a risky operation, but the idea was to send some Russian forces there. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

First of all, we had a very difficult situation in the east, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas, in some of these areas. This is Vuhledar, this is Pokrovsk, this is Myrnohrad, these are many different cities. People only know about Pokrovsk, but you are right that the situation was difficult. And they advanced very quickly because we didn't have the equipment. Again, when we talk about equipment, about how to equip brigades, it really doesn't matter, between us, strictly speaking. It doesn't matter how many brigades are in one direction. If half of them are not equipped. Then you just lose a lot of people. You lose people because they are not equipped with armored vehicles or something like that. They don't have artillery, they don't have artillery shells. If we compare the number, Russia used 12 shells, we used 1. 1 to 12. That was the difference, Zelensky said.

He noted that the idea of attacking the Kursk region is a risky operation.

We understood that, but the idea was to send some Russian forces there. I think it was the right idea, - Zelensky added.

Russia continues high pace of offensive operations in many parts of the front line, particularly in the Kursk region and eastern Ukraine, but over the past week Russia has not advanced significantly to Pokrovsk.