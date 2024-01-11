The ice swim across the Dniester was foiled: SBGS caught a Ukrainian in a wetsuit trying to illegally get to Moldova

The man tried to swim across the icy Dniester in a wetsuit to get to Moldova. The State Border Guard Service communicators showed how the offender was caught in telegrams, UNN reports.

Crossing the icy Dniester, the Ukrainian tried to reach Moldova. Border guards found the swimmer in a wetsuit and fins in time to intercept him with a boat and pull him out of the icy water. - said the border guards.

Details

The rescued offender was taken to the unit by the border guards. A report of administrative offense was drawn up against the mountain swimmer for an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border.

The case was sent to court.

Recall

The day before, another fugitive swimmer almost drowned in the Tisa River on the border with Romania. While monitoring the Ukrainian-Romanian section of the border, border guards of the Velyky Bychkiv department of the Mukachevo Detachment pulled a semi-conscious 26-year-old resident of Sumy from the Tisa River.