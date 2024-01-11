The ice swim across the Dniester was foiled: SBGS caught a Ukrainian in a wetsuit trying to illegally get to Moldova

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The ice swim across the Dniester was foiled: SBGS caught a Ukrainian in a wetsuit trying to illegally get to Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30842 views

A Ukrainian man was caught trying to illegally enter Moldova by swimming across the icy Dniester; border guards rescued him and drew up a report on an administrative offense.

The man tried to swim across the icy Dniester in a wetsuit to get to Moldova. The State Border Guard Service communicators showed how the offender was caught in telegrams, UNN reports.

Crossing the icy Dniester, the Ukrainian tried to reach Moldova. Border guards found the swimmer in a wetsuit and fins in time to intercept him with a boat and pull him out of the icy water.

- said the border guards.

Details

The rescued offender was taken to the unit by the border guards. A report of administrative offense was drawn up against the mountain swimmer for an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border.

The case was sent to court.

Recall

The day before,  another fugitive swimmer almost drowned in the Tisa River on the border with Romania. While monitoring the Ukrainian-Romanian section of the border, border guards of the Velyky Bychkiv department of the Mukachevo Detachment pulled a semi-conscious 26-year-old resident of Sumy from the Tisa River. 

Tatiana Salganik

Society

