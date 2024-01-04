The Government has simplified the rules for importing equipment and components for investment projects with significant investments

The government has simplified the procedure for importing equipment and components for the implementation of investment projects with significant investments. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for the importation into Ukraine and the intended use of new equipment and components for investment projects with significant investments.

In particular, changes have been made to:

clarification of the deadlines for submitting the list and the volume of imported goods by both the applicant and the investor;

compliance of the list and volumes of imported goods submitted by the applicant with the provisions of the draft special investment agreement, the terms of which have been agreed upon in accordance with the law;

expanding the grounds for refusing to approve the list and volumes of goods when reviewing it at the written request of an investor with significant investments.

Volodymyr Kuzio, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, noted that this should make it easier to start implementing projects with significant investments and will be a signal to investors who are already preparing to start working in Ukraine.

Context

It is known that this year, UAH 3 billion has been allocated in the budget to support investment projects with significant investments. The funds will be provided to investors who focus on production facilities for the manufacture of high value-added products.

Entrepreneurs implementing projects with significant investments are eligible to receive several types of support from the state, amounting to up to 30% of the investment project amount. These include: the preemptive right to use state-owned or municipally owned land plots; budget financing for the construction of engineering and transport infrastructure (roads, connection to utility networks); tax benefits; exemption from compensation for forestry production losses; duty-free import of necessary equipment.

