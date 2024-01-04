The Government has simplified the rules for importing equipment and components for investment projects with significant investments

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104028 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113952 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144364 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36663 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40069 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50790 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70772 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37139 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104028 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285170 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237391 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262557 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70772 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107590 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107541 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123601 views
The Government has simplified the rules for importing equipment and components for investment projects with significant investments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32731 views

Ukraine is simplifying import procedures for the import of equipment for large investment projects in order to attract investment and facilitate investors.

The government has simplified the procedure for importing equipment and components for the implementation of investment projects with significant investments. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for the importation into Ukraine and the intended use of new equipment and components for investment projects with significant investments.

In particular, changes have been made to:

  • clarification of the deadlines for submitting the list and the volume of imported goods by both the applicant and the investor;
  • compliance of the list and volumes of imported goods submitted by the applicant with the provisions of the draft special investment agreement, the terms of which have been agreed upon in accordance with the law;
  • expanding the grounds for refusing to approve the list and volumes of goods when reviewing it at the written request of an investor with significant investments.

Volodymyr Kuzio, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, noted that this should make it easier to start implementing projects with significant investments and will be a signal to investors who are already preparing to start working in Ukraine.

Context

It is known that this year, UAH 3 billion has been allocated in the budget to support investment projects with significant investments. The funds will be provided to investors who focus on production facilities for the manufacture of high value-added products.

German-Ukrainian energy partnership: the Ministry of Energy is thinking about attracting investment in distributed generation projects01.12.23, 02:00 • 33907 views

Entrepreneurs implementing projects with significant investments are eligible to receive several types of support from the state, amounting to up to 30% of the investment project amount. These include: the preemptive right to use state-owned or municipally owned land plots; budget financing for the construction of engineering and transport infrastructure (roads, connection to utility networks); tax benefits; exemption from compensation for forestry production losses; duty-free import of necessary equipment.

The law on investment insurance against war risks came into force01.01.24, 09:11 • 37528 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy

Contact us about advertising