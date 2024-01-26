The Government has made a number of personnel decisions: who has been appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed the deputy head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine and four deputy heads of the Donetsk Regional State Administration. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Melnychuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Lashko as deputy head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization.

The government also approved the appointment of four deputy heads of the Donetsk regional state administration: Yuriy Vinokurov (first deputy), Ihor Boyko, Yuriy Klyuchka and Oleksandr Shevchenko.

Recall

At its last meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Yuriy Malashko as head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration and the appointment of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov in his place.