The Government has expanded the list of open data in the field of environment

The government has expanded the list of open data in the environmental sector. The relevant changes, developed by the Ministry of Environment, were approved at today's meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. UNN writes about this with reference to the government's press service.

It is reported that 11 new datasets have been added to the list to be published. Another seven items have been clarified and five outdated ones have been removed.

This decision brings the list of environmental data sets in line with the applicable laws.

With the launch of European integration changes in the environmental sphere, a large amount of new information is already emerging, and new registers will be created. Access to such information should be open to Ukrainians - the government explained.

Thus, the datasets to be created and published have now been added:

Register of business entities that are required to submit a waste declaration;

Register of permits for waste treatment operations;

Register of manufacturers of products for which extended liability has been established;

Register of extended producer responsibility organizations;

Register of business entities in the field of waste management;

Register of by-products (Register of business entities in whose production process a given substance or object is defined as a by-product);

Register of Waste Status Termination (Register of Business Entities Declaring Waste Status Termination);

Register of business entities for waste collection and storage operations;

Register of business entities for waste transportation operations;

Data sets in the field of circular and low-carbon economy;

Information on authorizations for the use of a particularly hazardous chemical substance that is being withdrawn from the market.

The government reminds that everyone's free access to information on the state of the environment is guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine and a number of legislative acts. In addition, Ukraine has signed and ratified the Aarhus Convention, by which it has committed itself to guaranteeing the right to access to information, public participation in decision-making, and access to justice in environmental matters.