The government has approved the procedure for passing exams on the basics of the Constitution and history of Ukraine for persons who want to obtain Ukrainian citizenship

The Cabinet of ministers has approved the procedure for passing exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine and the history of Ukraine for foreigners, stateless persons who want to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This is stated in a message on the government portal, reports UNN.

Details

According to the report, the Cabinet of ministers adopted a decision that stipulates that persons who want to obtain Ukrainian citizenship must pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine and the history of Ukraine.

The decision will apply to foreigners, stateless persons and those persons who have acquired citizenship, but have the right to pass the exam within two years (this is due to a postponement due to military service under a contract, outstanding services to Ukraine, etc.).

To register, you need to create an electronic cabinet and submit an application in electronic form. a detailed algorithm will be published later - noted in the government.

The exam will consist of 20 tasks on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine and 25 tasks on the history of Ukraine.

To ensure transparency, the exam will be recorded on video. In case of successful completion, participants will receive appropriate certificates - they add in the government.

Recall

On March 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law that stipulates that to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, you will need to pass an exam on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the Ukrainian language.