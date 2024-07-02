Government has allocated almost UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund for road repairs

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated funds and allocated UAH 2.39 billion from the state budget reserve fund to restore local roads, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"UAH 2 billion 386 million 321,634 thousand has been allocated... from the reserve fund of the state budget for the implementation of measures related to the restoration of public roads of local importance used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regional state administrations (for regional military administrations)," Melnychuk said on Telegram.

According to him, this was done through the redistribution of expenditures. Expenditures on additional subsidies for local governments in the de-occupied, temporarily occupied and other territories of Ukraine that have been negatively affected by Russia's full-scale armed aggression have been reduced.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that these almost UAH 2.4 billion were allocated "for the restoration of roads in the border and frontline regions."

"Today the government has decided to allocate more than 2 billion 386 million hryvnias for the restoration of roads in eight key regions for the country's defense. (...) The funds can be spent exclusively on the restoration of destroyed roads used for the transportation of military and humanitarian cargo and as evacuation routes," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko told .

According to the government's decision, funds will be allocated for road repairs, according to the Ministry of Economy:

Dnipropetrovska oblast - UAH 196.4 million;

Donetsk region - UAH 324.5 million;

Zaporizhzhia region - UAH 350 million;

Mykolaiv region - UAH 307.1 million;

Sumy region - UAH 222.2 million;

Kharkiv region - UAH 502.95 million;

Kherson region - UAH 224.3 million;

Chernihiv region - UAH 258.79 million.

"The funds will be at the disposal of regional administrations, which must agree, in particular, with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure on the list of roads that are important for defense and humanitarian purposes and are subject to restoration," the Ministry of Economy said.