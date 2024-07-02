Government has allocated almost UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund for road repairs

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 69168 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 77571 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98300 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177114 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222769 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137287 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180868 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149167 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197668 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 69168 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63943 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 77571 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 98300 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6292 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9964 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14378 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35615 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37350 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Government has allocated almost UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund for road repairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21519 views

The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated funds and allocated UAH 2.39 billion from the state budget reserve fund to restore local roads.

Government has allocated almost UAH 2.4 billion from the reserve fund for road repairs

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated funds and allocated UAH 2.39 billion from the state budget reserve fund to restore local roads, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"UAH 2 billion 386 million 321,634 thousand has been allocated... from the reserve fund of the state budget for the implementation of measures related to the restoration of public roads of local importance used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regional state administrations (for regional military administrations)," Melnychuk said on Telegram.

According to him, this was done through the redistribution of expenditures. Expenditures on additional subsidies for local governments in the de-occupied, temporarily occupied and other territories of Ukraine that have been negatively affected by Russia's full-scale armed aggression have been reduced.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that these almost UAH 2.4 billion were allocated "for the restoration of roads in the border and frontline regions."

"Today the government has decided to allocate more than 2 billion 386 million hryvnias for the restoration of roads in eight key regions for the country's defense. (...) The funds can be spent exclusively on the restoration of destroyed roads used for the transportation of military and humanitarian cargo and as evacuation routes," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko told .

According to the government's decision, funds will be allocated for road repairs, according to the Ministry of Economy:

  • Dnipropetrovska oblast - UAH 196.4 million; 
  • Donetsk region - UAH 324.5 million;
  • Zaporizhzhia region  - UAH 350 million; 
  • Mykolaiv region - UAH 307.1 million;
  • Sumy region - UAH 222.2 million;
  • Kharkiv region - UAH 502.95 million;
  • Kherson region - UAH 224.3 million;
  • Chernihiv region - UAH 258.79 million.

"The funds will be at the disposal of regional administrations, which must agree, in particular, with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure on the list of roads that are important for defense and humanitarian purposes and are subject to restoration," the Ministry of Economy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40