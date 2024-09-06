The government assured that subsidies will be paid in full

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122413 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154293 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153267 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187687 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74156 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44696 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55223 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84043 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62276 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199785 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202523 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16649 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149455 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153519 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144438 views
The government assured that subsidies will be paid in full

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17647 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the budget has enough funds to pay subsidies in full. Everyone who needs subsidies will receive them without any changes in the subsidy policy.

The budget has enough funds to pay subsidies, so all people who need them will receive them in full. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

The most important thing for people and the simplest answer is subsidies. Our subsidy policy will not change in any way. All people who need subsidies receive them and will continue to receive them in full. And we as a state, both the government and the parliament, are fulfilling these obligations. There are enough funds in the budget

- Shmyhal said.

The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs04.06.24, 15:24 • 16085 views

Addendum Addendum

Shmyhal reported that the Ministry of Finance has not yet planned to increase the amount of state aid to internally displaced persons for 2025. As of September 1, 1.2 million IDPs were recipients of the aid.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

