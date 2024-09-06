The government assured that subsidies will be paid in full

The budget has enough funds to pay subsidies, so all people who need them will receive them in full. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

The most important thing for people and the simplest answer is subsidies. Our subsidy policy will not change in any way. All people who need subsidies receive them and will continue to receive them in full. And we as a state, both the government and the parliament, are fulfilling these obligations. There are enough funds in the budget - Shmyhal said.

The subsidy amount will be automatically recalculated taking into account the new electricity tariffs

Addendum Addendum

Shmyhal reported that the Ministry of Finance has not yet planned to increase the amount of state aid to internally displaced persons for 2025. As of September 1, 1.2 million IDPs were recipients of the aid.