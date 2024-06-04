The government approved the reform Matrix - a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations of partners

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38771 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100496 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172841 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75536 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110112 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34768 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48216 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234380 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24892 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110107 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112492 views
The government approved the reform Matrix - a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations of partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21705 views

The government has approved the reform Matrix, a plan that includes more than 200 reforms and 400 indicators of their implementation for 2024, based on the recommendations of international partners such as the EU, the IMF and the World Bank.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the reform Matrix and the procedure for monitoring the implementation of recommendations and conditions provided to us by international partners. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

The government has approved the reform Matrix-a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations from partners. In particular, the documents of the European Commission, structural beacons of the IMF, the plan for the Ukraine Facility program, the terms of the World Bank,

- wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

Details

According to him, this matrix was created with the assistance of the World Bank, and the proposed reforms were analyzed according to the methodology of the Harvard growth Center.

In total, more than 200 reforms are planned to be implemented in 2024. About 400 indicators of their implementation have been formed,

Shmygal said.

He noted that the matrix of reforms contains important priorities:

  • Macroeconomic policies are the basis for economic recovery and our financial stability.
  • Institutional changes that include anti-corruption policies, law enforcement reform, and improving the capabilities of state and regional institutions.
  • Structural reforms. These are policies related to human capital, measures to simplify trade and improve the business environment. These are reforms in key sectors of our economy.

In addition, the government launches a special web portal that contains all indicators, the content of reforms, and a schedule for their implementation. According to Shmygal, everyone will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing.

What opportunities will businesses get under the EU's Ukraine Facility investment component - the Ministry of Economy's response5/3/24, 5:47 PM • 20161 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

