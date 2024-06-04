The government approved the reform Matrix - a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations of partners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the reform Matrix and the procedure for monitoring the implementation of recommendations and conditions provided to us by international partners. This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

The government has approved the reform Matrix-a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations from partners. In particular, the documents of the European Commission, structural beacons of the IMF, the plan for the Ukraine Facility program, the terms of the World Bank, - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

Details

According to him, this matrix was created with the assistance of the World Bank, and the proposed reforms were analyzed according to the methodology of the Harvard growth Center.

In total, more than 200 reforms are planned to be implemented in 2024. About 400 indicators of their implementation have been formed, Shmygal said.

He noted that the matrix of reforms contains important priorities:

Macroeconomic policies are the basis for economic recovery and our financial stability.

Institutional changes that include anti-corruption policies, law enforcement reform, and improving the capabilities of state and regional institutions.

Structural reforms. These are policies related to human capital, measures to simplify trade and improve the business environment. These are reforms in key sectors of our economy.

In addition, the government launches a special web portal that contains all indicators, the content of reforms, and a schedule for their implementation. According to Shmygal, everyone will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing.

