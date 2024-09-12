The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen: who came to the event

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192469 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen: who came to the event

The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen: who came to the event

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19782 views

For the first time, the fourth Summit was attended by first ladies from Latin America and the wife of the new president of Finland. The participants also included the first ladies of Lithuania, Estonia, and Serbia and the first gentlemen of Denmark and Slovenia.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska told who arrived at the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, including new guests, UNN reports with reference to the First Lady's Telegram channel.

"I never tire of thanking all my friends who find the courage and solidarity to come to us in person amid constant Russian attacks. They don't need to be told what Ukraine is fighting and how it is fighting - they see everything with their own eyes and help with all their might," wrote First Lady Olena Zelenska.

She said that this year, for the first time, first ladies from Latin America came to the Summit: Rossana Briceño from Belize, who actively fights for women's rights, and Lucrecia Peinado from Guatemala, who is a specialist in the field of health, including mental health. 

For the first time, the wife of the newly elected President of Finland, an experienced lawyer, Susanne Innes-Stubb, joined the Summit.

Also at the event were: 

- Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausėdienė, who founded the Ukrainian Center in Lithuania;

- First Lady of Estonia Sirje Karis

- First Lady of Serbia Tamara Vucic, who is a regular speaker at all summits

At the fourth Summit, there were First Gentlemen: Bo Tanberg from Denmark and Aleš Musar from Slovenia.

The Summit was also attended by: Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and American actor and UN Peace Envoy Michael Douglas.

Recall 

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reportedthat the number of participants in the fourth Ladies and Gentlemen Summit has increased compared to last year, but that she is concerned not only with the number but also with the quality of participants. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics

