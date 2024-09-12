The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen: who came to the event

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska told who arrived at the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, including new guests, UNN reports with reference to the First Lady's Telegram channel.

"I never tire of thanking all my friends who find the courage and solidarity to come to us in person amid constant Russian attacks. They don't need to be told what Ukraine is fighting and how it is fighting - they see everything with their own eyes and help with all their might," wrote First Lady Olena Zelenska.

She said that this year, for the first time, first ladies from Latin America came to the Summit: Rossana Briceño from Belize, who actively fights for women's rights, and Lucrecia Peinado from Guatemala, who is a specialist in the field of health, including mental health.

For the first time, the wife of the newly elected President of Finland, an experienced lawyer, Susanne Innes-Stubb, joined the Summit.

Also at the event were:

- Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausėdienė, who founded the Ukrainian Center in Lithuania;

- First Lady of Estonia Sirje Karis

- First Lady of Serbia Tamara Vucic, who is a regular speaker at all summits

At the fourth Summit, there were First Gentlemen: Bo Tanberg from Denmark and Aleš Musar from Slovenia.

The Summit was also attended by: Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and American actor and UN Peace Envoy Michael Douglas.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reportedthat the number of participants in the fourth Ladies and Gentlemen Summit has increased compared to last year, but that she is concerned not only with the number but also with the quality of participants.