The forecaster urged to prepare for a real fall: when and where it will get colder

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 54693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102030 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164787 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136618 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142421 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181132 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94929 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108784 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110888 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39658 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47079 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164787 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181132 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188305 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141423 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146166 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137622 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154539 views
Actual
The forecaster urged to prepare for a real fall: when and where it will get colder

The forecaster urged to prepare for a real fall: when and where it will get colder

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9954 views

An atmospheric front will arrive in Ukraine on Friday, bringing rain and lower temperatures. Frosts are possible in the west, and after the weekend, a real autumn with cold nights is expected.

On Friday, an atmospheric front will start moving to Ukraine from the northwest, bringing rain and lower temperatures. In the western regions, there may already be a tendency to frost. This was reported by the forecaster of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports

We are expecting a drop in temperature soon. The autumn weather regime will make itself felt more fully. Now until Friday, let's say that in most regions the weather will remain more comfortable, sometimes up to 20 degrees, and in the south even higher, the air layer may even warm up to 25, but on Friday an atmospheric front will start moving from the west and northwest and it will bring rains. They will reach the south and southeastern part of Ukraine over the weekend

- Ptukha said.

She noted that behind the atmospheric front there will be a movement of cold air from the northern latitudes at an altitude that will already be minus in some places in the western territory. 

“We expect that after this atmospheric front passes by the end of this week, that is, on Sunday and Monday, there may be a tendency to frost in the western regions. Therefore, we will enjoy warm weather for a few more days, and then  there will be a noticeable drop in temperature, the autumnal nature of the weather,” Ptukha said.  

She also informed when there will be light rains. 

“As for precipitation, after this atmospheric front, there may be some more  - on 14, 15, 16, there may be some light rains, and then most of the time there will be a high pressure field again, but the temperature background is much lower. The nights are cold, so we are preparing for a real fall,” Ptukha said. 

The permit for air pollutant emissions of ADM LLC will be suspended: KCSA explained why it was not done earlier07.10.24, 11:35 • 15188 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising