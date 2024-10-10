The forecaster urged to prepare for a real fall: when and where it will get colder

On Friday, an atmospheric front will start moving to Ukraine from the northwest, bringing rain and lower temperatures. In the western regions, there may already be a tendency to frost. This was reported by the forecaster of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We are expecting a drop in temperature soon. The autumn weather regime will make itself felt more fully. Now until Friday, let's say that in most regions the weather will remain more comfortable, sometimes up to 20 degrees, and in the south even higher, the air layer may even warm up to 25, but on Friday an atmospheric front will start moving from the west and northwest and it will bring rains. They will reach the south and southeastern part of Ukraine over the weekend - Ptukha said.

She noted that behind the atmospheric front there will be a movement of cold air from the northern latitudes at an altitude that will already be minus in some places in the western territory.

“We expect that after this atmospheric front passes by the end of this week, that is, on Sunday and Monday, there may be a tendency to frost in the western regions. Therefore, we will enjoy warm weather for a few more days, and then there will be a noticeable drop in temperature, the autumnal nature of the weather,” Ptukha said.

She also informed when there will be light rains.

“As for precipitation, after this atmospheric front, there may be some more - on 14, 15, 16, there may be some light rains, and then most of the time there will be a high pressure field again, but the temperature background is much lower. The nights are cold, so we are preparing for a real fall,” Ptukha said.

