The fire engulfed a warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters. m in the Desnyansky District of Kiev

In Kiev, a fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters. This is reported by the Kiev City State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Today, on Nikolay Zakrevsky Street in the Desnyansky district, a fire broke out in a warehouse.

According to the Department of municipal security, the fire area is estimated at 2000 square meters.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

In Kiev, a large-scale fire broke out: a column of black smoke rises into the sky