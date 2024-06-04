The fire engulfed a warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters. m in the Desnyansky District of Kiev
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters on Mykola Zakrevsky Street in the Desnyansky District of Kiev, emergency services arrived at the scene.
In Kiev, a fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of 2000 square meters. This is reported by the Kiev City State Administration, reports UNN.
Details
Today, on Nikolay Zakrevsky Street in the Desnyansky district, a fire broke out in a warehouse.
According to the Department of municipal security, the fire area is estimated at 2000 square meters.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
