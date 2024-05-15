The final match of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2023/2024 season will take place today: where to watch the broadcast

Today, May 15, the final of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine for the 2023/24 season between Vorskla Poltava and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The first major Ukrainian final of the UAF since the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be commentated by the legendary Denys Bosianko, who changed his commentary career to the military in 2022. He will work in tandem with blogger and football commentator Roman Bebekh.

The match will be available to watch for every Ukrainian. The Ukrainian Football Association has enlisted the support of the largest media holding in Ukraine, Starlight Media, and together with ICTV2 will broadcast the match (broadcast will start at 19:00 - ed.) - UAF stated.

The match was called the Match of Gratitude to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is thanks to the defenders of Ukraine who heroically defend our country that the Vbet Cup final with fans at the stadium became possible. All proceeds from ticket sales will be transferred to the needs of the military.

For the first time in two years, the UAF returns the final match of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine. This match is dedicated to the Defense Forces as a thank you for protecting our lives. It is thanks to the soldiers that the Vbet Cup of Ukraine final is possible - said Andriy Shevchenko, President of the Ukrainian Football Association.

Addendum

Also, the Ukrainian Football Association has already shown the kits for today's match.

Recall

