The final match of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2023/2024 season will take place today: where to watch the broadcast

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40721 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32743 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64994 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33238 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59137 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224647 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82260 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59137 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64994 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112969 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113862 views
The final match of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2023/2024 season will take place today: where to watch the broadcast

The final match of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2023/2024 season will take place today: where to watch the broadcast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12507 views

The 2023/24 Vbet Ukrainian Football Cup final between Vorskla Poltava and Shakhtar Donetsk, dedicated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a thank you for protecting lives, will be broadcast for every Ukrainian, and the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the military.

Today, May 15, the final of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine for the 2023/24 season between Vorskla Poltava and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details 

The first major Ukrainian final of the UAF since the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be commentated by the legendary Denys Bosianko, who changed his commentary career to the military in 2022.  He will work  in tandem with blogger and football commentator Roman Bebekh.

The match will be available to watch for every Ukrainian. The Ukrainian Football Association has enlisted the support of the largest media holding in Ukraine, Starlight Media, and together with ICTV2 will broadcast the match (broadcast will start at 19:00 - ed.)

- UAF stated. 

The match will be available for viewing by every Ukrainian. The Ukrainian Football Association has enlisted the support of the largest media holding in Ukraine, Starlight Media, and will broadcast the match together with ICTV2. 

The match was called the Match of Gratitude to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is thanks to the defenders of Ukraine who heroically defend our country that the Vbet Cup final with fans at the stadium became possible. All proceeds from ticket sales will be transferred to the needs of the military.

For the first time in two years, the UAF returns the final match of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine. This match is dedicated to the Defense Forces as a thank you for protecting our lives. It is thanks to the soldiers that the Vbet Cup of Ukraine final is possible

- said Andriy Shevchenko, President of the Ukrainian Football Association.

Addendum

Also, the Ukrainian Football Association has already shown the kits for today's match. 

Image

Recall

Real Madrid with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 and reached the Champions League finalwhere they will meet Borussia Dortmund.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

