The final match of the Ukrainian Cup of the 2023/2024 season will take place today: where to watch the broadcast
Kyiv • UNN
The 2023/24 Vbet Ukrainian Football Cup final between Vorskla Poltava and Shakhtar Donetsk, dedicated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a thank you for protecting lives, will be broadcast for every Ukrainian, and the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the military.
Today, May 15, the final of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine for the 2023/24 season between Vorskla Poltava and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.
Details
The first major Ukrainian final of the UAF since the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be commentated by the legendary Denys Bosianko, who changed his commentary career to the military in 2022. He will work in tandem with blogger and football commentator Roman Bebekh.
The match will be available to watch for every Ukrainian. The Ukrainian Football Association has enlisted the support of the largest media holding in Ukraine, Starlight Media, and together with ICTV2 will broadcast the match (broadcast will start at 19:00 - ed.)
The match will be available for viewing by every Ukrainian. The Ukrainian Football Association has enlisted the support of the largest media holding in Ukraine, Starlight Media, and will broadcast the match together with ICTV2.
The match was called the Match of Gratitude to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It is thanks to the defenders of Ukraine who heroically defend our country that the Vbet Cup final with fans at the stadium became possible. All proceeds from ticket sales will be transferred to the needs of the military.
For the first time in two years, the UAF returns the final match of the Vbet Cup of Ukraine. This match is dedicated to the Defense Forces as a thank you for protecting our lives. It is thanks to the soldiers that the Vbet Cup of Ukraine final is possible
Addendum
Also, the Ukrainian Football Association has already shown the kits for today's match.
Recall
Real Madrid with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 and reached the Champions League finalwhere they will meet Borussia Dortmund.