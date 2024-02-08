The expert told what halving is and whether it affects the value of cryptocurrency

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101786 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128495 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275411 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177813 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244154 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101452 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84508 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81161 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93499 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33906 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254815 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240716 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2093 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128490 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103631 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120084 views
The expert told what halving is and whether it affects the value of cryptocurrency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 257735 views

The expert explained that bitcoin halves every four years and reduces the reward for mining new blocks in an effort to control inflation and limit the overall supply of bitcoin, potentially increasing its value due to the reduced supply.

Already this spring is expected another halving of bitcoin. About what it is and how it may affect the value of the most popular currency in the commentary UNN told the co-founder of the first in Ukraine fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Elena Sosiedka.

Halving is the process of halving the reward for mining new blocks in the bitcoin blockchain, which occurs approximately every four years. It is a mechanism aimed at reducing inflation and managing the total number of bitcoins. While halving is best known in the context of bitcoin, similar mechanisms can be applied to other cryptocurrencies that have limited supply

- Elena Sosiedka explained.

Halving works on the Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism, which is a mechanism that allows a decentralized network to reach consensus in the absence of a central authority. Such a process has been implemented in several cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, lightcoin, dogecoin, and monero.

"Halving aims to control inflation by slowing the release of new coins and limiting their total number. In the case of bitcoin, halving occurs every 210,000 blocks, which roughly equates to four years. This process helps stabilize and slow down the generation of new coins, affecting the economics of the cryptocurrency and potentially its value on the market," said Elena Sosiedka.

The next halving for bitcoin is expected around April 2024. During this event, the reward for mining a block will be reduced from the current 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

"The upcoming bitcoin halving, which will halve the reward for mining, could create a supply shortage and thus increase the bitcoin price. Historically, such events have led to an increase in price," the expert explained, adding that, as with other assets, the balance between supply and demand affects the value of cryptocurrencies.

Besides halving, which changes the balance of supply and demand, according to Elena Sosiedka, other factors also influence the value of digital currencies.  Among them are news about regulation or bans in different countries; investment interest in cryptocurrencies can also contribute to price increases; general economic trends such as inflation; changes and updates in blockchain technology.    

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies

