The European Commission is preparing a screening of Ukrainian legislation in the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 54541 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164771 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136608 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138704 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94889 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108776 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110882 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39617 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47045 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188302 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141318 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137617 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154533 views
The European Commission is preparing a screening of Ukrainian legislation in the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy

The European Commission is preparing a screening of Ukrainian legislation in the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15566 views

A press screening meeting on the Energy section has started in Brussels. They discussed the implementation of EU recommendations, legislative projects, and further steps to assess the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the European one.

On Monday, October 7, in Brussels, Ukraine and the European Union began preparations for a bilateral meeting within the framework of negotiations on Chapter 15 “Energy”. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The first press screening meeting was attended by representatives of the European Commission, the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations submitted as part of the 2023 EU Enlargement Package, as well as further steps to assess the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European law.

European Commission launches official screening of Ukrainian legislation on freedom of capital movement10.04.24, 14:23 • 24130 views

The Ukrainian side also presented draft legislative acts on RES, the Electricity Integration Package, strengthening the independence of the NEURC, and energy efficiency.    

Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak also noted that the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050 envisages comprehensive integration with the EU energy markets and ensuring the efficient functioning of domestic energy markets

This should happen through our further legal, technical and economic synchronization. I especially want to emphasize the importance of all three of these components, as we understand that the main task is not only to implement the legislation, but also to achieve the goals set out in the relevant EU Directives and Regulations

- Andarak emphasized. 

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on an algorithm for further consultations on the analysis of Ukrainian legislation.  

AddendumAddendum

In their turn , the EC representatives emphasized that the priorities in the context of both the EU energy policy and enlargement in general will include the following areas:

  • energy affordability, which is achieved by creating a strong domestic energy market; 
  • Sustainability of the energy sector within the framework of the European Green Deal
  • achieving climate neutrality; 
  •  security of supply, including risk preparedness, winterization and nuclear safety.

The delegation paid considerable attention to the integration of electricity markets. The EC estimates that the economic potential of integration reaches EUR 34 billion.

Recall

In January of this year, the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels, headed by Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna , took part in a kick-off meeting to launch the legislation screening.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

