The European Commission is preparing a screening of Ukrainian legislation in the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy

On Monday, October 7, in Brussels, Ukraine and the European Union began preparations for a bilateral meeting within the framework of negotiations on Chapter 15 “Energy”. This was stated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The first press screening meeting was attended by representatives of the European Commission, the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities, and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations submitted as part of the 2023 EU Enlargement Package, as well as further steps to assess the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European law.

European Commission launches official screening of Ukrainian legislation on freedom of capital movement

The Ukrainian side also presented draft legislative acts on RES, the Electricity Integration Package, strengthening the independence of the NEURC, and energy efficiency.

Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak also noted that the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050 envisages comprehensive integration with the EU energy markets and ensuring the efficient functioning of domestic energy markets

This should happen through our further legal, technical and economic synchronization. I especially want to emphasize the importance of all three of these components, as we understand that the main task is not only to implement the legislation, but also to achieve the goals set out in the relevant EU Directives and Regulations - Andarak emphasized.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on an algorithm for further consultations on the analysis of Ukrainian legislation.

AddendumAddendum

In their turn , the EC representatives emphasized that the priorities in the context of both the EU energy policy and enlargement in general will include the following areas:

energy affordability, which is achieved by creating a strong domestic energy market;

Sustainability of the energy sector within the framework of the European Green Deal

achieving climate neutrality;

security of supply, including risk preparedness, winterization and nuclear safety.

The delegation paid considerable attention to the integration of electricity markets. The EC estimates that the economic potential of integration reaches EUR 34 billion.

Recall

In January of this year, the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels, headed by Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna , took part in a kick-off meeting to launch the legislation screening.