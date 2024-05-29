The enemy struck 296 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 296 times at the territory of 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to the information, the enemy forces used 79 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired five times from multiple rocket launchers at Robotyn.

Additionally, 212 artillery shellings were recorded in various localities of the region, including Gulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

As a result of hostile attacks, 7 cases of destruction of residential buildings were recorded. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

