The enemy struck 296 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37886 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100416 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243712 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172828 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164379 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 75154 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75154 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34314 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47734 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 83088 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243712 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222070 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208405 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221334 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221334 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37886 views

06:49 PM • 37886 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 24614 views

05:32 PM • 24614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 30087 views

04:47 PM • 30087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112474 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112474 views
The enemy struck 296 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy struck 296 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24824 views

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 296 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 79 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 rocket attacks and 212 artillery strikes, resulting in the destruction of 7 residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 296 times at the territory of 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the enemy forces used 79 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired five times from multiple rocket launchers at Robotyn.

Additionally, 212 artillery shellings were recorded in various localities of the region, including Gulyaypol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

Add

As a result of hostile attacks, 7 cases of destruction of residential buildings were recorded. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 412 times27.05.24, 07:19 • 39763 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
mala-tokmachkaMala Tokmachka
stepnohirskStepnohirsk
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole

