The enemy is firing at the entire border strip in Sumy region – without a specific direction-OK "North"

the Russian Armed Forces are striking along the entire border strip in the Sumy region, using drones and artillery. Recently, a decrease in Russian attacks in Sumy region was recorded, but there are cases of the use of aviation.

This is reported by UNN, with reference to the speaker of the Operational Command "North" Vadim Misnik.

Details

The enemy continues to adhere to its tactics of shelling Ukrainian border checkpoints. Along the entire border strip. There is no separate direction where they would concentrate such attacks. Almost along the entire border strip. It mainly uses artillery and active FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. - said the speaker of the Operational Command "North" Vadim Misnik.

The representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the situation in Sumy region is controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the speaker of the OK "North" noted that in recent days there has been a decrease in shelling by the Russian Armed Forces.

About two weeks, almost isolated cases of aviation use. he added.

