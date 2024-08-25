The enemy in the occupied territories gives out school uniforms in exchange for a Russian passport

In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders have invented a new way of passport issuance - school uniforms are issued in exchange for a Russian passport, UNN reports with reference to the Resistance.

Details

On the eve of the start of the school year, the Russians organized the issuance of school uniforms. However, upon receipt, parents must provide passport data, and a Russian passport is a prerequisite.

Thus, the occupiers are once again using the difficult humanitarian situation in the region to solve their problems and are actually blackmailing the local population to force them to receive red waste paper.

The Center of National Resistance calls for reporting collaborators involved in the process of issuing Russian passports by following the link. The anonymity of appeals is guaranteed.

