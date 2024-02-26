The enemy has spread a fake post by Zelenskyy about an alleged future decree demanding the deportation of Ukrainian men from abroad

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43064 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169392 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99797 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281534 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240697 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253818 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372656 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94361 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 169476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345436 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281607 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1242 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29667 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The enemy has spread a fake post by Zelenskyy about an alleged future decree demanding the deportation of Ukrainian men from abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41570 views

Russian propagandists spread a fake screenshot claiming that Zelenskyy will sign a decree requiring Western countries to deport Ukrainian men living there to Ukraine.

The enemy has spread a fake post by Zelenskyy about an alleged future decree demanding the deportation of Ukrainian men from abroad

Russian propagandists have spread a fake screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine on the social network about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree demanding that Western countries  deport Ukrainian men living there. The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about the hostile PSO , UNN reports.

 Hostile TG channels spread a screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine in social network X about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree requiring all Western countries to deport Ukrainian men living there to Ukraine

- the statement said.

 In fact, this is another fake by Russian propagandists, spread from the fake page of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as there is no post with such content on the official page of the President of Ukraine on the social network X. 

"By spreading such fakes, the enemy propaganda is trying to spread panic and sow discord among the Ukrainian diaspora and undermine confidence in the Ukrainian authorities. Trust information exclusively from official and verified sources," the Center said.

russia spreads a fake about Ukraine's use of American chemical weapons in the war25.02.24, 03:37 • 109163 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
