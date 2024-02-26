The enemy has spread a fake post by Zelenskyy about an alleged future decree demanding the deportation of Ukrainian men from abroad

Russian propagandists have spread a fake screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine on the social network about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree demanding that Western countries deport Ukrainian men living there. The Center for Countering Disinformation warned about the hostile PSO , UNN reports.

Hostile TG channels spread a screenshot from the alleged page of the President of Ukraine in social network X about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to sign a decree requiring all Western countries to deport Ukrainian men living there to Ukraine - the statement said.

In fact, this is another fake by Russian propagandists, spread from the fake page of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as there is no post with such content on the official page of the President of Ukraine on the social network X.

"By spreading such fakes, the enemy propaganda is trying to spread panic and sow discord among the Ukrainian diaspora and undermine confidence in the Ukrainian authorities. Trust information exclusively from official and verified sources," the Center said.

russia spreads a fake about Ukraine's use of American chemical weapons in the war