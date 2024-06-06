The enemy has become more active in the Vremovsky direction: where the fighting continues

Eight battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction, including in the progress area. The enemy has become noticeably more active in the Vremovsky direction - fighting continues in the areas of Urozhayny and Staromayorsky. About it UNN reports with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 19:00.

It is reported that the total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 69. now the enemy continues to use aviation and attack in several directions. Ukrainian defenders are on the defensive.

Eight battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction, including in the progress area. The direction remains one of the hottest. The enemy also uses aviation. Enemy Kabami attacked today Novoselovka first, progress, Karlovka. Konstantinovka was bombed in the Kurakhovsky direction - the message says.

The general staff notes that the enemy has become noticeably more active in the Vremovsky direction - fighting continues in the areas of Urozhayny and Staromayorsky. The total number of enemy attacks per day increased to nine.

In the Kharkiv direction, during the day, the enemy has already used 20 Kabs from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular from the districts of Belgorod and Shebekino in the Belgorod region. The areas of Volchansk, Neskuchny and bely Kolodets were bombed. The enemy's assault actions have not yet been noticed - the message says.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

* In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy used unguided aircraft missiles in the area of Stelmakhovka, and fighting continues in the area of Myasozharovka.

• * According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 55 people killed and wounded in the Limansky direction today. Ukrainian defenders damaged one vehicle and armored vehicles each. In total, the enemy tried to attack in the direction of nine times.

* In the Seversky direction, enemy activity has increased in the Verkhnekamenskoye area. Now during the day there were four clashes here.

• One new attempt of the enemy to attack increased in the Orekhovsky and Pridneprovsky directions.

"The Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy and cause him maximum losses on the entire front line," the report says.

Russians hit Chasiv Yar with thermobaric ammunition that burns out everything - Voloshyn