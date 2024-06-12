The enemy forcibly deports Ukrainians from Vovchansk to the territory of the russian federation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Russians are forcibly deporting people who failed to evacuate from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, to Russia.
There is information that Russians are deporting people who did not have time to evacuate to their territory. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
We have information that the enemy is deporting people forcibly to the territory of the Russian Federation, especially in Vovchansk. We even know the exact number of people they have deported
According to her, she has already appealed to the ICRC to intervene and help people leave.
Due to the circumstances, they were unable to leave, and we demand that the enemy allow people from the territories of active hostilities to leave for Ukraine or third countries
Recall
Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation in Kharkiv region. Most of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control.