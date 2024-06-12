The enemy forcibly deports Ukrainians from Vovchansk to the territory of the russian federation

There is information that Russians are deporting people who did not have time to evacuate to their territory. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have information that the enemy is deporting people forcibly to the territory of the Russian Federation, especially in Vovchansk. We even know the exact number of people they have deported - Vereshchuk says.

According to her, she has already appealed to the ICRC to intervene and help people leave.

Due to the circumstances, they were unable to leave, and we demand that the enemy allow people from the territories of active hostilities to leave for Ukraine or third countries - She added.

Recall

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the Defense Forces are in control of the situation in Kharkiv region. Most of Vovchansk remains under Ukrainian control.