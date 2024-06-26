The enemy beat KAB and S-300 on Kharkiv region: during the day four victims

In the Kharkiv region on June 25, four people were injured as a result of an enemy KAB strike on the village of Bobrovka. Due to the S-300 shelling in the village of Odnorobovka, an educational institution was damaged. this was announced on Wednesday by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to Sinegubov, on June 25, Russian troops fired at:

10: 23 m. Kharkiv, Kiev district.as a result of KAB shelling, the glazing of apartment and entrance windows of houses was damaged.

03:20 Kupyansky district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling of KAB, a house and a car were on fire.



June 26, 02:40 Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. As a result of the shelling, the store burned down. The pharmacy building and the glazing of the CRH building were damaged.



16:50 Kharkiv district, Olkhovskaya TG, Bobrovka village. Garden Society. As a result of the KAB shelling, 3 houses were damaged, 4 people were injured.



June 25, 12:00 at the address Bogodukhovsky district, Zolochevskaya TG, Odnorobovka village. As a result of the S-300 shelling, the building of an educational institution was damaged.



Addition

As for the situation at the front, according to Sinegubov, in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked eight times during the day with the support of aviation in the areas of Glubokoe, Volchansk and Tikhy. Units of the Defense Forces have successfully repelled five enemy assault actions, and three more clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy made 10 attempts to push back our units from their positions near the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe, Stelmakhovka and Andreevka.

Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. A tense situation remains in the area of Steppe Novoselovka, where the battle is still taking place.

