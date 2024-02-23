The enemy attacks Kherson: loud explosions are heard in the city

The Russian army is attacking Kherson. According to Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson MVA, loud explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports.

"There are explosions in Kherson! It is very loud in the coastal areas. The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.

He urged people to stay away from windows.

"Remember the rule of two walls. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" summarized Mrochko.

