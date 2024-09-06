The enemy attacked Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 5 wounded, destruction
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy attacked Pavlohrad. Preliminary reports of 5 casualties and destruction. Due to the threat of new attacks, information silence has been declared, and residents are urged to stay in shelters.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad, with 5 casualties and destruction reported, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. Preliminary, there are already 5 casualties. Not without destruction
According to him, "the threat persists, so there is no information silence." "Stay in shelters until the curfew is lifted," the RMA head emphasized.
