The enemy attacked Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 5 wounded, destruction

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad, with 5 casualties and destruction reported, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. Preliminary, there are already 5 casualties. Not without destruction - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "the threat persists, so there is no information silence." "Stay in shelters until the curfew is lifted," the RMA head emphasized.

Series of explosions in Pavlohrad: Air Force warns of high-speed targets