Series of explosions in Pavlohrad: Air Force warns of high-speed targets

A series of explosions have been heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Prior to that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a number of high-speed targets towards the city, UNN reports.

Sounds of an explosion were heard in Pavlohrad, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Later, there was another explosion in the city.

Before that, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south in the areas where the alert was declared.

Later, they wrote about a high-speed target on Pavlohrad from Donetsk region.

They also added another high-speed target in the Kharkiv region, with a movement vector to Pavlohrad.

“Pavlohrad, take cover immediately!”, - added the Ukrainian Air Force.