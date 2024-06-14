The enemy attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region from the air at night, two people were wounded in the region over the day

On the night of June 14, Russian troops conducted air strikes on frontline settlements in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, causing fires. Yesterday, two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service and RMA head Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of air strikes on frontline settlements in Kharkiv region, fires broke out and damage was recorded in the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka villages in Kupyansk district.

Three residential buildings and a car with a total area of about 200 square meters were burning at different addresses.

According to the head of the RMA, two people were injured in the last day as a result of Russian shelling. Damage was recorded in four localities:

June 13 at 17:30 Chuhuiv district, Staryi Saltiv village. The shelling damaged the roofs and windows of ten houses.

16:50 м. Kupyansk. The shelling from an FPV drone damaged a bus carrying 15 civilians, a police car, a civilian car, a cafe, and residential buildings. A civilian man was injured.

16:35 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Khotimlya village. A boathouse and a boat were burning as a result of the shelling.

16:30 Chuhuiv district, Buhaivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of an air shelling. A man was injured and hospitalized.



As for the evacuation, Sinegubov said that a total of 11,822 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts since May 10.

Recall

On the night of June 14, the Air Force shot down 7 missiles and 17 attack drones.