The enemy attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region from the air at night, two people were wounded in the region over the day

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The enemy attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region from the air at night, two people were wounded in the region over the day

The enemy attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region from the air at night, two people were wounded in the region over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

At night, Russian troops carried out air strikes on frontline settlements in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, causing fires and damage to residential buildings. During the day, two people were wounded in the region as a result of enemy shelling.

On the night of June 14, Russian troops conducted air strikes on frontline settlements  in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, causing fires. Yesterday, two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service and RMA head Oleh Syniehubov. 

Details 

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of air strikes on frontline settlements in Kharkiv region, fires broke out and damage was recorded in the residential sector of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and Hlushkivka villages in Kupyansk district.

Three residential buildings and a car with a total area of about 200 square meters were burning at different addresses.

According to the head of the RMA, two people were injured in the last day as a result of Russian shelling. Damage was recorded in four localities: 

  • June 13 at 17:30 Chuhuiv district, Staryi Saltiv village. The shelling damaged the roofs and windows of ten houses. 
  • 16:50 м. Kupyansk. The shelling from an FPV drone damaged a bus carrying 15 civilians, a police car, a civilian car, a cafe, and residential buildings. A civilian man was injured.
  • 16:35 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Khotimlya village. A boathouse and a boat were burning as a result of the shelling.
  •  16:30 Chuhuiv district, Buhaivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of an air shelling. A man was injured and hospitalized. 

As for the evacuation, Sinegubov said that a total of 11,822 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts since May 10.

Recall

On the night of June 14, the Air Force shot down 7 missiles and 17 attack drones.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising