Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih: 3 injured, infrastructure damaged

In Kryvyi Rih, which is in mourning, Russian troops again attacked civilians, injuring 3 people, damaging infrastructure and setting off a fire, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

An explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic threat