Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars, drones and KABs: 83 explosions in 24 hours

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153246 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199019 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187652 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73825 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44309 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 54901 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 83672 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 61890 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187646 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202503 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150214 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144425 views
Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars, drones and KABs: 83 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15846 views

Hostile attacks from various types of weapons were recorded in Chernihiv region. The enemy used artillery, mortars, drones and KABs.

In the Chernihiv region, enemy shelling, including with multiple rocket launchers, was recorded in three communities over the past day, 83 explosions were recorded, the operational command "North" reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Hostile attacks were recorded in Semenivska, Snovska and Novhorod-Siverska communities:

Semenivska community

  • Liskivka district - 2 attacks: 4 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery. 
  • Mykolayivka - 11 explosions, possibly MLRS; 5 explosions, possibly 122-mm artillery. 
  • Zaliznyi Mist - 5 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar; 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.
  • Semenivka - 2 attacks: 13 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery. Zarichchya - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably the dumping of unexploded ordnance from a UAV. 
  • Tymonovychi - 10 explosions, probably a UAV dumping of unexploded ordnance.
  • Leonivka - 3 explosions, probably of a KAB; 2 explosions, probably the dumping of unexploded ordnance from a UAV.
  • Halahanivka - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dumping of unexploded ordnance.

Snovska community

  • Klyusy - 2 attacks: 18 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community

  • Hremyach - 2 attacks: 8 explosions, possibly by a KAB.

A total of 82 attacks (251 explosions) were registered in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the course of 24 hours as of the morning of September 10, using various types of weapons. As a result of Russian shelling, one civilian was wounded, a critical infrastructure facility (Velyka Chernechchyna in Sumy region) and two educational institutions were damaged. The enemy continues to actively use aviation, using UAVs and FPV drones, the "North" Joint Forces Operation Center said.

Russia fired on 7 communities in Sumy region: 25 explosions during the night and morning9/10/24, 9:39 AM • 20850 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

