Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars, drones and KABs: 83 explosions in 24 hours

In the Chernihiv region, enemy shelling, including with multiple rocket launchers, was recorded in three communities over the past day, 83 explosions were recorded, the operational command "North" reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Hostile attacks were recorded in Semenivska, Snovska and Novhorod-Siverska communities:

Semenivska community

Liskivka district - 2 attacks: 4 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Mykolayivka - 11 explosions, possibly MLRS; 5 explosions, possibly 122-mm artillery.

Zaliznyi Mist - 5 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar; 1 explosion, probably an FPV drone.

Semenivka - 2 attacks: 13 explosions, probably 152-mm artillery. Zarichchya - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably the dumping of unexploded ordnance from a UAV.

Tymonovychi - 10 explosions, probably a UAV dumping of unexploded ordnance.

Leonivka - 3 explosions, probably of a KAB; 2 explosions, probably the dumping of unexploded ordnance from a UAV.

Halahanivka - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dumping of unexploded ordnance.

Snovska community

Klyusy - 2 attacks: 18 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community

Hremyach - 2 attacks: 8 explosions, possibly by a KAB.

A total of 82 attacks (251 explosions) were registered in the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the course of 24 hours as of the morning of September 10, using various types of weapons. As a result of Russian shelling, one civilian was wounded, a critical infrastructure facility (Velyka Chernechchyna in Sumy region) and two educational institutions were damaged. The enemy continues to actively use aviation, using UAVs and FPV drones, the "North" Joint Forces Operation Center said.

