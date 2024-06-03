The ECHR will hold hearings on the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" on June 12

On June 12, a meeting of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of human rights will be held in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia". About it UNN reports with reference to the press release of the Council of Europe.

On June 12, 2024, the European Court of human rights will hold a session of the Grand Chamber in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" (complaints nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22) - the statement reads.

The case concerns complaints about Russia's military actions in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the "conflict in eastern Ukraine involving pro-Russian separatists" that began in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

After the hearing, the court will begin the discussion, which will be held behind closed doors. However, the decision on the case will be made later, the Coe said in a statement.

The present case includes four inter-state complaints, namely:

Ukraine v. Russia (no.8019/16), which concerns Ukraine's allegations of persistent violations by Russia of a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in the context of the “conflict” in eastern Ukraine since spring 2014.

In particular, illegal military orders against civilians, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the downing of Flight MH17.

The case of Ukraine v. Russia (no.43800/14), lodged on 13 June 2014, concerns the abduction of three groups of children in eastern Ukraine between June and August 2014 and their temporary transfer to Russia.

The Netherlands v. Russia case (no. 28525/20), filed on 10 July 2020, concerns the crash of Flight MH17 on 17 July 2014.



Case "Ukraine v. Russia" (no.11055/22), lodged on 28 February 2022, concerning mass and gross human rights violations committed by the Russian Federation during military operations on the territory of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.



Recall

In July 2020, the Netherlands filed a complaint against the Russian Federation regarding the crash of passenger plane MH17 over the Donbas in July 2014, and the European Court of human rights officially registered it.

In November of the same year , the ECHR reportedthat they decided to join the Netherlands v. Russia case on the crash of Flight MH17 in the Donbas in 2014 to the interstate case "Ukraine v. Russia".