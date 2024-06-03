The ECHR will hold hearings on the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" on June 12

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37055 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100343 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148311 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243644 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172816 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164370 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222030 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109981 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33898 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47344 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82463 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208365 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234296 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221303 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37055 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24350 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109979 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112457 views
The ECHR will hold hearings on the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" on June 12

The ECHR will hold hearings on the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" on June 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28407 views

On June 12, the European Court of human rights will hold a session of the Grand Chamber in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia", concerning Russia's military actions in Ukraine since 2014, including the crash of Flight MH17 in the Donbas.

On June 12, a meeting of the  Grand Chamber of the European Court of human rights will be held in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia". About it UNN reports with reference to the press release of the Council of Europe.

On June 12, 2024, the European Court of human rights will hold a session of the Grand Chamber in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" (complaints nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22)

- the statement reads.

The case concerns complaints about Russia's military actions in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and the "conflict in eastern Ukraine involving pro-Russian separatists" that began in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. 

After the hearing, the court will begin the discussion, which will be held behind closed doors. However, the decision on the case will be made later, the Coe said in a statement. 

The present case includes four inter-state complaints, namely:

  • Ukraine v. Russia (no.8019/16), which concerns Ukraine's allegations of persistent violations by Russia of a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in the context of the “conflict” in eastern Ukraine since spring 2014.   

In particular, illegal military orders against civilians, which resulted in numerous casualties, including the downing of Flight MH17. 

  • The case of Ukraine v. Russia (no.43800/14), lodged on 13 June 2014, concerns the abduction of three groups of children in eastern Ukraine between June and August 2014 and their temporary transfer to Russia.
  • The Netherlands v. Russia case (no. 28525/20), filed on 10 July 2020, concerns the crash of Flight MH17 on 17 July 2014. 
  • Case "Ukraine v. Russia" (no.11055/22), lodged on 28 February 2022, concerning mass and gross human rights violations committed by the Russian Federation during military operations on the territory of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

Recall 

In July 2020, the Netherlands  filed a complaint  against the Russian Federation regarding the crash of passenger plane MH17 over the Donbas in July 2014, and the European Court of human rights officially registered it.

In November of the same year , the ECHR  reportedthat they decided to join the Netherlands v. Russia case on the crash of Flight MH17 in the Donbas in 2014 to the interstate case "Ukraine v. Russia".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

