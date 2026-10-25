The dollar has hit an all-time record in Ukraine: what is happening with the exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for Monday, October 26, at UAH 45.2021. The U.S. currency reached a new all-time high against the hryvnia. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The previous record was recorded on October 14, when the official dollar exchange rate stood at UAH 45.0802. Thus, the new figure exceeded the previous high by approximately 12 kopecks.

At the same time, the euro also remains near record levels. However, the exact exchange rate of the European currency for October 26 is not provided in the data cited.

What the new dollar record means

The NBU’s official exchange rate is used for accounting and other calculations stipulated by law. At the same time, cash exchange rates at banks and exchange offices may differ from the rate set by the regulator.

The new dollar high indicates a further nominal weakening of the hryvnia against the U.S. currency. At the same time, the official exchange-rate record alone does not mean a sharp jump in the dollar’s value on the cash market.

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