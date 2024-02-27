$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42951 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99548 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344732 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281113 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206568 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240602 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253790 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159933 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased RAM modules at inflated prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24367 views

The Deposit Guarantee Fund overpaid at least UAH 219.6 thousand for 72 RAM modules, having purchased them at inflated prices.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased RAM modules at inflated prices

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 72 RAM modules for servers at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 219.6 thousand. According to the tender documents, the price for one module was more than UAH 17 thousand, while online they can be purchased from UAH 7.5 thousand to UAH 14 thousand, UNN reports .

On October 20 last year, the Foundation announced a tender for the purchase of 72 RAM modules for servers worth UAH 1,235,376 . The announcement was posted on the website of the Ukrainian Universal Exchange

As a result of the bidding, ITI-Solutions LLC, which was the only bidder, won the tender, with a bid of UAH 1 233,360. That is, according to the tender, one module costs UAH 17 ,130.

The technical documentation states that the memory capacity should be at least 32 gigabytes.

At the same time, in specialized online stores, the maximum price of a 32-gigabyte RAM module for a server, according to a website that allows you to compare prices, ranges from 7 ,500 to 14 ,080 hryvnias.

If we use the maximum market price of 32 gigabytes of RAM for the calculation, it turns out that the DGF overpaid at least UAH 219.6 thousand.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Deposit Guarantee Fund is preparing to purchase 15,000 liters of diesel fuel at an inflated price, despite the fact that it does not need it due to the absence of power outages in Kyiv.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Kyiv
