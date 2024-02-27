The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased RAM modules at inflated prices

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 72 RAM modules for servers at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 219.6 thousand. According to the tender documents, the price for one module was more than UAH 17 thousand, while online they can be purchased from UAH 7.5 thousand to UAH 14 thousand, UNN reports .

On October 20 last year, the Foundation announced a tender for the purchase of 72 RAM modules for servers worth UAH 1,235,376 . The announcement was posted on the website of the Ukrainian Universal Exchange.

As a result of the bidding, ITI-Solutions LLC, which was the only bidder, won the tender, with a bid of UAH 1 233,360. That is, according to the tender, one module costs UAH 17 ,130.

The technical documentation states that the memory capacity should be at least 32 gigabytes.

At the same time, in specialized online stores, the maximum price of a 32-gigabyte RAM module for a server, according to a website that allows you to compare prices, ranges from 7 ,500 to 14 ,080 hryvnias.

If we use the maximum market price of 32 gigabytes of RAM for the calculation, it turns out that the DGF overpaid at least UAH 219.6 thousand.

Recall

