The defense forces are launching counterattacks, trying to repel the enemy and stabilize the situation: Voloshyn on the situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the Defense Forces are counterattacking, trying to repel the enemy, stabilizing the situation and preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into the region and the northern border. Today, the enemy has already attempted to storm the positions of our troops three times in this area.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia unit Nazar Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Our Defense Forces, together with all units, are trying to counterattack and repel the enemy, stabilizing the situation and preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into the Kharkiv region and the northern border. So far, 4 combat engagements took place in that sector over the last day. The enemy did not stop trying to break through the defenses near Lypky, Vovchansk, Tykhy and Starytsia. As of today, the enemy has tried to storm the positions of our troops three times. The defense forces are preventing the enemy from advancing deeper into Liptsy. Fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk - Voloshyn said.

He added that the enemy is completely bogged down in street battles for the city of Vovchansk, suffering heavy losses in men and equipment.

The invaders are also pressing in the Liptsy area. The enemy stopped on the road in Liptsy, they are bogged down in Vovchansk and the Defense Forces are now pushing them out. Of course, we are taking counterattack measures, doing everything to strengthen the defense - Voloshyn added.

Recall

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 24, 37 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack in the direction of Liptsy. Currently, fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchanska. Near Ivanivka, the enemy has partial success.