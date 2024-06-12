“The defenders of the sky worked effectively” - Zelensky on Russia's night attack

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32551 views

During a nighttime Russian attack on June 12, Ukrainian defenders effectively shot down five missiles and more than 20 UAVs.

Ukrainian defenders worked effectively to repel a combined enemy attack on the country on the night of June 12. Five missiles and more than 20 UAVs were shot down. This is the kind of result that can be a daily achievement if we have enough tools to repel attacks.  This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said that the consequences of another attack by Russian terrorists are currently being eliminated. The occupiers tried to launch a combined strike on the country. They launched missiles and drones. "Our defenders of the sky worked effectively. Five enemy missiles and more than 20 UAVs were shot down," the President said.

This is exactly the kind of result in protecting lives that can be our daily achievement if we have enough tools to repel terrorist attacks. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this and work with us to strengthen our resilience in this daily fight for life

- Zelensky said.

He thanked the soldiers of mobile fire groups, the Air Force of Ukraine, and all air defense units that protect our skies. "We are working to give more strength and opportunities for your work that saves and protects our people," the President added.

