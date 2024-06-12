“The defenders of the sky worked effectively” - Zelensky on Russia's night attack

Ukrainian defenders worked effectively to repel a combined enemy attack on the country on the night of June 12. Five missiles and more than 20 UAVs were shot down. This is the kind of result that can be a daily achievement if we have enough tools to repel attacks. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy said that the consequences of another attack by Russian terrorists are currently being eliminated. The occupiers tried to launch a combined strike on the country. They launched missiles and drones. "Our defenders of the sky worked effectively. Five enemy missiles and more than 20 UAVs were shot down," the President said.

This is exactly the kind of result in protecting lives that can be our daily achievement if we have enough tools to repel terrorist attacks. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this and work with us to strengthen our resilience in this daily fight for life - Zelensky said.

He thanked the soldiers of mobile fire groups, the Air Force of Ukraine, and all air defense units that protect our skies. "We are working to give more strength and opportunities for your work that saves and protects our people," the President added.

One person was wounded and industrial and private facilities were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of hostile aggression